I have some questions for Greg Carey, professor of New Testament at Lancaster Theological Seminary and the writer of the June 30 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Column attacked vulnerable people,” which is a response to the June 24 column “Gender ideology has no place in our public schools” by the Rev. Tucker York.

Regarding your response to York’s opinion piece, I only propose that you answer these questions:

First, you say that you once held the assumptions York held until you “examined them in the light of Scripture and experience.” Assuming we are talking about matters of faith, practice and morality here, when did experience become a joint arbiter of such matters? And whose experience? Yours? Mine? Any one of hundreds of different people each deciding what truth is?

Second, what is it that you and your seminary actually profess these days? Because try as I might, I cannot find any statement of faith there. Assuming Lancaster Theological Seminary and the United Church of Christ have abandoned fidelity to the Heidelberg Catechism, do you still profess to believe the Apostles’ Creed, along with that of Nicaea and Chalcedon?

Third, if you and your employer are so supportive of the LGBTQ+ demographic, how is it that the Lancaster Theological Seminary webpage lists 0% of that demographic as enrolled in your school?

If your expression of Christianity is so robust and faithful to Christ, why is it that your denomination, the United Church of Christ, has declined in membership over the 60 years of 1957-2018 by 41% in the number of congregations and 62% in total membership? That would be a study document that might actually be edifying to you and the United Church of Christ.

Meanwhile, the Presbyterian Church in America, to which York and I belong, has seen steady increases over the past 50 years. Why has ours increased and yours declined so?

Alan Gibble

Lititz