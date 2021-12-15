The proposal to convert the former Monastery of the Immaculate Heart of Mary along Lititz Pike into a private K-12 school (“Nuns to pupils,” Dec. 8 LNP) seems ideal, but one quote by CHI St. Joseph’s Children’s Health President Phil Goropoulos caught my attention:

“This is not a Catholic school and there will be no religious instruction in the curriculum, (but) there will be elements of our belief in terms of being a champion of common good, which tie back to Catholic roots.”

There will no doubt be sex education, but will it need to conform to the sex education in Catholic schools? And will the hiring of teachers have to conform to the hiring practices of Catholic schools?

If the answer to these questions is yes, then it’s a Catholic school.

Patrick Murphy

Lancaster