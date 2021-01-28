On Jan. 8, LNP | LancasterOnline published Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s speech challenging the Pennsylvania election results (“Analyzing Smucker’s objection to Pa. votes”). After each section, the reporter provided a fact-check.

When Smucker discussed the action by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to allow the extension of the deadline for receiving mail-in ballots, the fact-check section failed to point out that the court’s action, in my view, violated Article I of the U.S. Constitution. That article limits the creation of election laws to each state’s legislature.

I was surprised Smucker did not discuss the mail-in ballot question. Recently, a few GOP lawmakers in Pennsylvania said they believe that 2019’s Act 77, which the Republican-controlled Legislature approved to create no-excuse mail-in voting, violates the state constitution with regard to who is permitted to cast absentee ballots.

Had the legally cast votes of Pennsylvanians who used the expanded mail-in balloting of Act 77 been disallowed, Donald Trump would have won the state by more than 1.3 million votes. Even in Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh, Trump’s votes at the in-person polling places exceeded President Joe Biden’s.

Those of us who watch Fox News are aware that potentially unlawful or unconstitutional acts such as those outlined above contributed in some fashion to Biden’s victory.

Frank C. Fryburg

Manheim Township