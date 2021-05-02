Here we go again. Some say we only have maybe 10 years before the sky falls and pollution is going to kill us all. That was said at least 30 years ago.

If we don’t all run out and have solar panels put on our houses or buy electric cars, the party is over. Do not worry about the cost; the government will give you a partial rebate to cover some of the cost.

If you really believe the government is giving you a rebate, I believe you are living in the Land of Oz. All the government is doing is robbing Peter to pay Paul.

Also, solar and wind power are not necessarily the best way to do it. Far too many people believe that solar and wind are the panacea to save the world. I suggest those believers take the time to look up the cost-benefit analysis of those systems, as compared to nuclear, oil or natural gas.

How much farmland are we going to lose to solar and wind? What are the maintenance costs? What is the environmental impact on the mining of the necessary materials to build the equipment?

If you believe President Joe Biden when he says that those who are out of work can build solar panels, then you should check with China first. Where do you think some of the critical raw materials come from that are necessary to build some of these products? You guessed it — China.

“Apart from hydrogen, the most common thing in the universe is stupidity” — Harlan Ellison.

Thomas Cusick

East Lampeter Township