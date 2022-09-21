As Lancaster County proceeds with the planning and construction of a new prison, the commissioners and others are taking into account the logistics of the facility and its many costs, including the farmland its construction will destroy. I ask that they also evaluate the efficacy of the institution of prison itself.

Some difficult questions that we in Lancaster County should ask might include:

— Is Lancaster County made safer by this prison?

— Will this prison solve any of Lancaster’s problems, or does it instead allow us to ignore these problems?

— What is the impact of incarceration on the families and communities of incarcerated people?

— Is a new prison the best use of the more than $160 million that it is estimated to cost?

County officials and citizens alike should consider the words of the great Thaddeus Stevens, who said this in 1835: “He cheerfully pays the tax which is necessary to support and punish convicts, but loudly complains of that which goes to prevent his fellow being from becoming a criminal, and to obviate the necessity of these humiliating institutions.”

Chris Beiler

Akron