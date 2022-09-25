Regarding Roy Minet’s Sept. 18 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective column, “Government needs to get out of the education business”:

Minet proposes to end the public school “monopoly” via a system in which parents select their children’s school. Thus, the tuition funds a school receives are essentially tied to its performance.

Some questions:

1. How is that performance evaluated, and by whom?

2. Will higher-performing schools cost more?

3. When I select a school, how will my child get there?

4. What entity will become the “new management” of underperforming schools?

Minet also asks why taxpayers should subsidize other people’s children’s education. Being a retired senior, why should I pay for other people’s kids’ education? Well, someone paid for mine when I was a student, I paid for my kid’s education, and now I’m paying to ensure the future.

Finally, a person would seemingly have to have a Ph.D. in economics to understand Minet’s plan for providing subsidies for parents, then turning them into college funds, then allowing the unused amount to be transferred or allocated to some taxed personal account.

Public education may need smarter people in control, but it certainly needs to remain public!

Bruce Kalas

East Hempfield Township