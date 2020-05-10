I’d like someone who is qualified to explain this to me. As I understand it, the original rationalization for the 6-foot safe spacing practice was to keep people far enough apart that, assuming the wind was favorable, saliva droplets created by normal conversation wouldn’t travel the distance between the people. (Never mind that droplets can travel up to 12 feet from coughs and 20 feet from sneezes.)

Now we have the requirement to wear masks in public, which is intended to protect others from the wearer but is not guaranteed to protect the wearer from other people. I haven’t yet figured out how that works.

So, if masks are to do what safe spacing was supposed to do, why do we have to do both at the same time?

If we’re wearing masks to supposedly prevent us from dispersing saliva droplets into the air, why tolerate unnecessarily long lines and limited-customer shopping excursions by worrying about how close we might get to one another?

And if the masks are little more than a placebo and are less effective at preventing the spread of the virus than large spaces between breathers, why not just stick with the large voids around ourselves rather than wear what is uncomfortable at best, restricts one’s breathing and fogs eyeglasses continuously, dangerously blocking the wearers’ vision?

Mike Hudick

Rapho Township