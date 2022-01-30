So, Willow Valley Communities, which has millions of dollars, got a cheap liquor license for the new Southern Market (“Historic revival,” Jan. 23 Sunday LNP).

Wow!

For years, many people in the Southeast neighborhood of Lancaster city have tried at various times to get more of these same licenses, to no avail. There are thousands of residents in this area, but no one that I know of has acquired any of the permits.

May I ask why? Supposedly the rule is that there are only so many liquor licenses per the size of the population in a certain area.

But this seemingly doesn’t apply in the southeastern section of Lancaster. I believe there are only two licenses for the thousands of people there — and these are licenses that have been in effect for years and do not belong to anyone who has close ties to the area.

In my view, Willow Valley Communities is another business that has no interest in the area, except to extract money from it. Why not give this and other licenses to budding businesspeople in the area, so that maybe they can become very wealthy people who will spend and distribute money for others to share in, instead of sucking it out?

Draining money from this area to build high-rises that no one in the area can afford to live in is not a good idea and makes me ill! Yes, I know Willow Valley already has the ability to build without this cash infusion. This is my point. What is the reasoning for allowing this cheaper economic development liquor license? What is the reasoning for giving such a gift?

Roger Culbreth

East Lampeter Township