Hunter Biden’s laptop has been verified as real and not Russian disinformation. Had this been verified before the 2020 election instead of seemingly being covered up by the mainstream media, social media, the FBI, etc., I believe that Joe Biden probably wouldn’t have been elected president.

Now the question is whether the seeming cover-up will continue. The contents of the laptop detail numerous monetary transactions that appear to be shady at best and may be illegal. Many millions of dollars have been involved in Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China, Ukraine, Russia and wherever.

There’s some belief that in the phrase “10 held by H for the big guy?” in a 2017 email detailing one of Hunter Biden’s dealings with a Chinese firm, the “big guy” is Joe Biden.

Joe Biden has repeatedly denied discussing Hunter Biden’s business dealings with him, but those statements seem to be in conflict with statements by one of Hunter Biden’s business associates and the contents of the laptop.

Other questions: Is Joe Biden compromised by any of this? Is the Biden family corrupt?

In my view, any regular citizen would be arrested if he or she did anything like the actions detailed on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

My guess is that all of this will somehow disappear. It’s too bad that Hunter Biden’s last name isn’t Trump.

John Nickle

Manheim Township