Global warming is real. The controversies are over what caused it and what can be done about it. Most scientists believe it is caused by humans. Most political pundits believed Hillary Clinton would be president. The pundits were wrong. NASA scientists believe humanity is the likely cause of global warming. It also was likely the New England Patriots would be in the Super Bowl this year. The “likely” were wrong.
Why do we never hear from these opposing positions or see articles printed about their beliefs? It’s the same from the national media (Fox, MSNBC, CNN); they only report what they want you to hear or what follows their political bent. Hearing the other side may change minds.
Here’s an interesting thought. Earth’s climate has been going in warming-cooling cycles for millions of years. Humans have lived off what the Earth has provided for thousands of years. Maybe it has provided all it can and it’s ready to die. This cycle may be the one to end all life on Earth, and there is no more left to rescue it — human or nature.
Jim Swarr
East Hempfield Township