I read with great interest the editorial (“Art should have meaning”) in the March 1 LNP | LancasterOnline. The big question in my mind is this: How does the design proposal for the parking garage facade at Ewell Plaza even qualify as “public art”?

It is merely a meaningless recycled design from a firm in Miami (how does that relate to Lancaster)? And why must this facade be treated as an art surface? There really is nothing wrong with “quiet” or recessive surfaces in an already complicated environment. This facade has to stand up to the strong visual image of 101 North Queen. There already is urban blight in abundance — why add what I view will be more visual blight? So far, Ewell Plaza has not lived up to its potential as a calm green space.

We are fortunate to live in an interesting city with marvelous architecture that has survived the ravages of “progress.” Perhaps it is time to take a deep breath and reconsider this expensive folly? I am quite sure there are very interesting architectural materials that could be used to sheath this facade in a tasteful manner. Not every surface needs to be emblazoned with bold public art that is often a fleeting trend, besides being very expensive to maintain.

Thomas Cook

Lancaster