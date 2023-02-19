After reading a few of the letters about Taylor Enterline that were published in the Feb. 12 Perspective section of Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, a few questions come to mind.

Enterline was found guilty by a jury without a single Black person on it, and at least one of the letters insinuated that this must have been because the jurors were racist. What would that letter writer say if the jury had been partly Black jurors and partly white jurors and had still found Enterline guilty?

Is it not possible to find someone guilty simply because the facts in the case support a guilty verdict, regardless of that person’s skin color?

Enterline is evidently an educated woman, which leads me to my next question. Did she not know that her actions would have consequences?

And finally, to those who see a racist behind every tree, please keep in mind that not everything that happens in this country is a result of racism. We are all responsible for our actions, regardless of our skin color.

Don Carson

East Earl Township