To be clear, I found the events on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol to be extremely concerning, and I completely agree that those who participated in the mayhem should be arrested. Law enforcement officials are working overtime to do just that.

However, there were events other than those on Jan. 6 — in Portland, Oregon, and other cities — that included looting, burning and millions of dollars in damage to private businesses and government property. A number of deaths and injuries resulted, as well.

I have neither seen nor heard much about reported arrests of these perpetrators. Seemingly, there are videos that can identify those who were looting and setting fires. I ask, “Why not?”

A second question: Why has U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker been essentially tarred and feathered for questioning the Pennsylvania election results?

I believe that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and then-Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar made unconstitutional last-minute changes to election laws that caused much confusion. These changes, in my view, are only allowed to be made by the state Legislature. I thank Rep. Smucker for expressing his concerns.

R. Keith Vogt

East Donegal Township