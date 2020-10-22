Thanks to LNP | LancasterOnline, I found out that Donegal High School had closed temporarily due to a possible COVID-19 outbreak. I was never notified by the school district itself. We were notified when the intermediate school had an outbreak. Why not bother to tell us this time?

The second story about the closure (“Party prompts shift to online,” Oct. 17) was perfectly juxtaposed on the front page with a story about the Lampeter-Strasburg High School coach recovering from the virus.

You can call the reaction to this virus “overblown,” but the numbers of the infected speak for themselves. The same article states that since the week of Aug. 28, cases in Pennsylvania among those ages 5 to 18 have increased 43%. And while you might say those numbers don’t prove anything because kids “don’t suffer from it,” just remember that you usually can’t get a test unless you are showing symptoms.

These kids must be exhibiting symptoms serious enough to justify a difficult-to-get test. Just imagine how many more remain positive and asymptomatic, but might never be tested.

Heather Magrecki

Mount Joy Township