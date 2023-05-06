In the April 13 shooting incident in Kansas City, Missouri, in which 84-year-old Andrew Lester shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl when Yarl rang the doorbell to the wrong house that evening, a big deal was made about Lester being white and Yarl being Black.

In my opinion, there is no evidence of racism — just a scared old man who thought someone was breaking into his house. Also, President Joe Biden called Yarl’s family before all of the facts were known, but never spoke to Lester.

Another tragedy happened last month in North Carolina when a white child and her father were allegedly shot by a Black man because a basketball rolled onto the Black man’s property. Most coverage never mentions that the man charged with shooting two white people is Black. Why is this?

And why is Black capitalized and white is not?

Matt Seventko

East Hempfield Township