I was struck by Chris DelVecchio’s statements in the story on the front page of the Jan. 24 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline headlined “Trump to remain key figure.” DelVecchio said, “The Republican Party is becoming the party of the people,” which sounds strange to me.

He is saying that the party that put up a national candidate who didn’t get a majority of the vote and lost the election is the people’s party? Someone should tell the people that.

He also pointed to the rise of younger representatives like U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida and said it was part of a generational shift in the Republican Party. I suppose he thinks this is going to help attract younger voters. Reading exit polls may be a pastime of the elites, but DelVecchio should at least glance at exit polls like NBC’s, which showed that Joe Biden won the majority of all age groups younger than 50.

But, sure, maybe their political leanings will change when they turn 50 and grow up a little.

While party members like DelVecchio may be enamored with former President Donald Trump’s populism and think it is a sign that he listened to the people, I think the real story is the record turnout for this past election — over 66% of the eligible population, the highest in the past 120 years — and that the majority voted to remove Trump from office.

Finally, I hope the events of Jan. 6 will provide compelling evidence for those of us who love law and order that populism and firebrands are a dangerous combination.

Mark Hershberger

Akron