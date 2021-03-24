Letters blasting U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker for not appearing in public often and letters blasting former President Donald Trump for unsatisfactory, overbearing public exposure have gotten a lot of ink over the past few years.

Some writers now blast “cellar dweller” and “hidin’ Biden” for both of those shortcomings. President Joe Biden’s response to issues of significance are, in my view, unsatisfactory to Americans who care about the impoverished (problems controlling immigrants at the border can devastate them); climate change (pipelines are safer, cleaner and cheaper than trucks or trains); energy independence (a potential return to Middle East oil threatens national security; oil produced here is generally cleaner environmentally); and rule of law (violence, destruction, looting and arson cannot be ignored). And the list goes on.

Attention to the jobs, education, health care and housing needs of America’s nearly 50 million impoverished is mandatory.

I believe that Biden’s actions are questionable. His hiding from taking questions in a press conference gives Americans the same uneasy feelings as Trump’s vacuous tweets.

Melvin “Pete” Snyder

West Donegal Township