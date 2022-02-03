I read with interest the Jan. 29 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial about the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confiscating firearms from an Amish farmer (“Licenses and the law”).

The editorial concluded with the suggestion that we are safer due to the actions by the ATF.

I have a couple of questions for the editorial board:

— The ATF has limited resources. Do you feel the ATF should spend time in Lancaster County, or in urban areas in the United States that have increased murders, carjackings and robberies?

— Does the editorial board really believe that confiscating long guns and rifles from an Amish farmer is going to result in reduced crimes here in Lancaster County?

I would suggest that the editorial board should consider asking the ATF to use its resources where they can provide the biggest impact in getting illegal guns out of the hands of felons (who have no right to have a gun).

Walter Campbell

Warwick Township