Who killed Ashli Babbitt at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6? Where is the news media coverage on this murder? Why are the news media seemingly not covering this, in order to find the truth?

There were enough witnesses at the U.S. Capitol. Shouldn’t the American people know why an unarmed person was the only one shot and killed? It has been more than six months since her death.

I guess the news media are too busy covering the easy and unimportant things, like President Joe Biden’s favorite ice cream flavor. There are seemingly no good or tough questions about national or world affairs. Plus, little media coverage of Hunter Biden’s laptop and his other activities.

Ron Rinier

Strasburg Township