A few weeks ago, Elizabethtown was invaded by armed militia, poised menacingly on rooftops during a peaceful rally.

Last weekend, I witnessed and spoke with a person who found it necessary to walk about Lancaster Central Market with an AR-style rifle slung over his shoulder for all to see. I asked him if his display was really necessary. He stared at me with a cold, unemotional stare — unresponsive. “It’s a simple question,” I replied to his intimidating glare. Finally he said, “It’s my right.” He went about his business.

Yes, that is true. Yet I walked away questioning where my right to shop without a sense of fear and apprehension begins and his right ends.

Why was a peaceful Elizabethtown gathering subjected to an unknown group sporting deadly weapons — men who were seemingly untrained and answerable to no one? When was “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” eclipsed by little boys pretending to be men — hiding behind, and flaunting what has shamefully become the symbol of mass shootings in this country?

The individual at Central Market was white, and by all accounts the militia in Elizabethtown were, too. A friend raised the valid question of how different the outcome of both incidents might have been had they involved a gun-toting Black man.

Look no further than the Oval Office for the source of this rising level of alarming behavior. I look forward to the day when national leadership strives to unite us, rather than fanning fires of anger, stoking boilers of hate and disunion. That day is Nov. 3.

Jeffrey Allen

West Lampeter Township