I just read the new issue of CV Buckskin News from Conestoga Valley School District. The “Strategic Focus Areas” on Page 8 is interesting. It’s there that I find a reference to building a positive climate and culture implementation and equity plan. I wonder if there will soon be a curriculum available for parents to read. Just asking.

The hot topic of potential home rule for Lancaster city is in the news. Does the city have an up-to-date number of properties that are tax-exempt? That list includes hospitals, places of worship and nonprofits. Maybe the rules for tax-exempt entities have become too lenient and should be revisited.

Helen Cusick

East Lampeter Township