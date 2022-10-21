An invariable theme of debates is Republicans’ use of the phrase “radical left” to describe their Democratic opponents.

Is it radical to fight for affordable health care for everyone; a woman’s right to choose; free, fair and inclusive elections; removing tax loopholes for the wealthiest people and corporations so they pay their fair share in taxes; and protecting Medicare and Social Security? These are not radical ideas, and they have support from voters from both parties.

However, the Republican Party would have you believe otherwise.

What are radical and detrimental, in my view, are the efforts to prevent the certification of the 2020 election by attacking the U.S. Capitol; developing plans for a coup; attacking and gravely injuring Capitol and Metropolitan D.C. police; attacking an FBI building; threatening witnesses; regularly denying election results; and enacting voting policies that I believe would destroy the fabric of our democracy.

This is what the “radical right” Republican Party seemingly supports and is legislating in Republican-run states.

Many of these actions are supported by most elected Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker. In fact, Smucker, who I now consider to be “radical right,” refuses to specifically state that Biden won the 2020 election and Donald Trump lost. He voted against certifying Pennsylvania’s election results last year and supports policies that I believe would devastate our democracy.

The other “radical right” Republican is Doug Mastriano, a candidate for governor of Pennsylvania. He was present on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection and videotaped his participation. I believe that his proposed policies are quite dangerous and incompatible with the basic freedoms that make our state and country exceptional. I believe that Mastriano must never be elected governor of Pennsylvania.

Jim Cataldi

Manheim Township