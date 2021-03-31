Letters to the editor

Holy smokes. Lancaster city has paid about $4.3 million for a municipal broadband network with about 200 residential customers so far (“City approves terms for MAW split,” Feb. 24 LNP | LancasterOnline).

That is $21,000 per customer. That is taxpayer money from a cash-strapped city. The city says there will be no upgrades in technology required, while saying it doesn’t want to run a telecommunications network.

Comedian Will Rogers once quipped, “The business of government is to keep the government out of business.”

Walter Campbell

Lititz

