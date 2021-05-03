Polling can be defined as recording the opinion or vote of a number of people. How many times do we read or hear our politicians recite recent poll results?

For example, a recent poll states that 55% of Americans feel comfortable going out to eat. What does this really mean to you and me?

This wording implies that 55% of all Americans are good going out to eat. But can we really analyze the results of any poll based on the information gathered to create the poll results? We don’t always know how many people were polled, the demographics (men, women, children, young, old, etc.) of those polled, when they were polled, the reliability of the polling group or how the poll was worded. The list of variables goes on and on.

I have never been asked to participate in any kind of local or national poll, so I cringe when I read or hear statements from our politicians about a poll validating a particular policy decision or action.

Personally, I do not accept polling results for the reasons listed above. Anyone can spin a poll to their advantage or to the disadvantage of an opponent.

I would love to see a feature story in LNP | LancasterOnline with one of our local polling experts explaining the polling process and the reasons for not always providing the statistical information used to validate the results to the general public.

Gerry Ganse

Manheim Township