Imagine you have $5,000 that you want to invest. If you’re anything like me, this would be a decent chunk of change. And if you’re anything like me, you would want to know as much as you could about your investment — the kind of company you’re investing in and, even more importantly, the rate of return.

Now imagine it’s not $5,000 but $1 billion. That’s how much we Pennsylvanians have spent on the Educational Improvement Tax Credit program and the Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit program so far over the life of the programs.

And yet it’s impossible to determine where this money has gone or what the educational “rate of return” has been.

I think we can all agree this is an irresponsible way to invest. This is not a Republican or Democratic issue. It’s an accountability issue. As taxpayers, we should know where our money is going, who is benefiting from it and whether these programs are even effective.

Which is why I believe that it’s disingenuous at best for state Sen. Scott Martin, R-Martic Township, to say that these programs create good choices for families. In my view, there is literally no way for him, or anyone else, to know whether they do. And that’s because the two programs prohibit the collection of such data. What data does exist suggests these programs overwhelmingly benefit white and/or privileged families.

With the annual amount designated for these programs set to increase to $405 million next year, and Martin pushing for even more unaccountable spending, it’s time to shed some daylight on these programs. I hear it’s the best disinfectant.

Erik Anderson

Lancaster