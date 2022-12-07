Congressman Lloyd Smucker, a few simple questions:

1. Is former President Donald J. Trump responsible for the following post appearing under his name on the Truth Social network — “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution”?

2. If not, why hasn’t Trump fully repudiated it?

3. If so, why shouldn’t you repudiate Trump? Or at least explain to your humble constituents why attacking the Constitution is acceptable in these circumstances?

Cindy Garman

East Lampeter Township