As we continue to deal with this pandemic, we need to be reminded of how many lives are lost each year due to the flu. And yet we do not shut down the country for that.

Also, regarding some of the so-called essential versus nonessential jobs: How can we say that abortion clinics can still kill precious lives, but elective surgeries that may improve lives cannot happen?

We need to question the edicts of our governor and health authorities, as I believe they infringe on our very liberties. For reference, I cite contact tracing, which would compromise our privacy. We cannot let this ruin our country and let our constitutional rights be abused. May we humble ourselves before God and pray his wisdom on our leaders.

Scott Keefer

Rapho Township