Recently, I listened to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee’s hearing — with a possible eye toward impeachment — of Attorney General William Barr, and it was an absolutely disgraceful and vicious round of questioning by the Democratic members.

It was obvious to me that the members of the radical left didn’t have any interest in getting their questions answered.

Rather they just wanted an opportunity to rant venom at Barr. The objective of their ranting was aimed toward President Donald Trump.

There was no interest in having Barr answer their questions. When he tried to answer, Democratic members stopped him, saying they didn’t have enough time. I suspect Democratic Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler had the authority to determine the timing for each member.

All of the Democratic members of the committee were almost as bad as the rioters and anarchists who want to throw everything but the toilet at the attorney general.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

If you are a responsible Democrat, what you heard and saw has to give you second thoughts about your own party’s motives. The incredibly arrogant and divisive attitudes can only remind me of the rioters’ attitudes and actions. So my question is, who is really encouraging these vandals — not directly but subliminally?

Our (my) country will surely be lost if Joe Biden becomes president. He will be manipulated by the remnants of the Democratic Party.

Doug Dietrich

West Lampeter Township