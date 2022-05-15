Periodically, I hear some conservative Republicans say that the United States is not a democracy but in fact a republic, because the U.S. Constitution never uses the word “democracy” (which is true).

At the same time, as a party the Republicans are currently spending a tremendous amount of energy working to promote the integrity of elections (despite the lack of any evidence for systemic fraud). My question is, if they don’t think the U.S. is a democracy to begin with, why do they care so much about elections? According to their logic, they shouldn’t matter anyway, no? (In other words, what else defines a democracy if not elections?)

Oliver Lu

Manheim Township