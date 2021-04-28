Why are we so gullible? We seemingly think that people with titles or rank should be believed, with no questioning of their true motives.

Here are two examples:

1. President Joe Biden’s team initially did not let reporters into migrant centers because they were “not ready” to accept reporters. Many of us believed that excuse because it was coming from our president’s team. Ask yourself if you believe that. I don’t.

2. Three-quarters of the minors crossing the border are teenagers ages 15 to 17. The administration is focusing on “humanity” toward those coming from dangerous environments in their home countries.

Let’s do some simple math. In 2024, when we are in the next presidential election cycle, how old will many in this demographic be? Oh, they will be of voting age. Eureka. In my view, this is an attempt to get more votes to keep Democrats in power and turn Texas blue.

I believe that when the Biden team looks at any initiative, it puts it through the filter of “Will this help us get reelected?” It seems that almost everything they are doing is a “vote grab.”

Let's not let our gullible nature wreck our country.

Ted Mavraganis

East Hempfield Township