The op-ed by Mary Ellen Caris in the May 24 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Common sense should have prevailed in Pennsylvania”) raises serious concerns about the commonwealth’s role in coordinating the pandemic response between hospitals and nursing homes. Caris implies that hospitals knowingly discharged infectious elderly patients to nursing homes. If true, this should invite federal involvement, since most of this care — in both hospitals and nursing facilities — is covered by Medicare. If the patients were not infectious, then I believe the statements by Caris are baseless.

She also makes a case for quarantining elderly individuals so the majority of the population can return to normal and insinuates that experts and officials are engaged in a strategy designed to deceive the public, while scientists are intentionally fearmongering. Instead, she advocates that we listen to her view of common sense, which includes the position that deaths in nursing homes should not count.

It is not clear to me whether Caris erroneously believes that nursing home residents are the source of community spread, does not believe the evidence of asymptomatic spread, or just does not care. I hope we all recognize that residents of our long-term care facilities are like the canaries in the coal mine. They are restricted in their ability to socialize within the community. It is the community that brings the virus into the long-term care facilities.

Perhaps the writer’s common sense can tell us in economic terms the appropriate trade-off between deaths of elderly nursing home patients and economic recovery.

Jesse J. Kelso

Manheim Township