Could we get an answer from U.S. Rep Lloyd Smucker and U.S. Rep. Scott Perry as to why they questioned Amtrak’s CEO about Joe Biden’s use of a train for campaign purposes? I know they are very concerned as to Biden getting a “deal” and they want to make sure his campaign was charged appropriately.

But while they are looking at fiscal responsibilities, maybe they should examine all the venues where President Donald Trump has held his political rallies since 2016 and the reports of more than $1 million in unpaid bills for police and security in some of those cities. This is seemingly Trump’s version of defunding the police — using taxpayer money (because we end up covering this cost) for his benefit.

I didn’t vote for a deadbeat president or for local elected officials to serve as his personal attack dogs.

Debra Phillips

Elizabethtown