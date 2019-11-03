It seems obvious to me that President Donald Trump is switching sides internationally and expecting us to follow, and that is his major mandate from Russian President Vladimir Putin. We were all so focused on what Trump said in Helsinki that we paid no attention to what Putin said. Putin said that, yes, he did back Trump in our election because we (the U.S. and Russia) would then get along and do things together on the world stage. In other words, the U.S. would be switching sides.
So the question as the impeachment inquiry moves forward is this: How do you feel about switching sides?
Judy Ginter
Pequea Township