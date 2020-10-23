With only a few short days left until the Nov. 3 presidential election, I want to share a few thoughts with your readers. Our country is in a state of crisis and continuing chaos, and I am worried for my daughters and grandchildren moving forward.

I pose a question to everyone as you decide for whom to cast your ballot. If you had a friend or family member (regardless of political affiliation) who constantly lied to you; made impulsive decisions that could harm you and your loved ones; berated and mocked people with disabilities and those who chose to serve our country in the military; and knowingly exposed you to COVID-19, would you be willing to tolerate such behavior from him or her?

I know I would not. And I hope and pray that every citizen thinks carefully about my question before they vote. Our country needs to return to qualities of integrity, honesty, empathy and true service to the people of America.

Please choose wisely. Our futures and those of our children and grandchildren depend on it.

Kathy Fitz

Cornwall

Lebanon County