Congressman Lloyd Smucker:

Relative to the recent horrific event in Uvalde, Texas, I feel it my responsibility to ask for your philosophy and position concerning reasonable, commonsense gun control legislation. For me, this country’s extraordinary position of being first among developed countries in the frequency of gun-related, tragic deaths is an abomination. The “lead” we demonstrate in this horrific statistic defies belief.

Once before, since you became our congressman, I wrote to you requesting a response. Unacceptably, I never received one. I trust I will be regarded differently this time.

C.C. Barton

Marietta