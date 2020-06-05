I note with interest the entrepreneurial spirit of Andy Knutsen and Jesse Rothacker in their support for small businesses during this challenging time (“Signing up,” May 29 LNP | LancasterOnline).

I have a question regarding the claim on their signs that allowing businesses to reopen is designed to “protect the vulnerable.” How are those most vulnerable to infection from COVID-19 going to be protected if Pennsylvania's economy reopens without a robust program of testing and contact tracing in place, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention?

I suspect their assertion that their motivations are not political would be more persuasive with some mention of that critical issue on their signs

Dan Reynolds

Manheim Township