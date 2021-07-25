Question about the Republicans (letter) Jul 25, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print I’m just asking: Why do almost all of the elephants in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate not want to know who is responsible for the disgrace of Jan. 6?Hmm. Maybe it’s because they already know. Charlie BensingerEast Hempfield Township Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Power & Policy — Every Friday morning, look behind the curtains at local government, politics, candidates for office, taxation, school boards and more. Sign up Manage your lists By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. What to Read Next {{hammer}} {{kicker}} {{title}} {{subhead}} {{byline}} Dec 31, 1969 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags U.s. House U.s. Senate Support local journalism. Click here to learn more about the role the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund plays in Lancaster County and to make a tax-free donation.