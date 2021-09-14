Regarding The Philadelphia Inquirer article about the Serve America Movement that was published in the Aug. 31 LNP | LancasterOnline with the headline “Third-party leader seeks change”:

The article stated that the movement “aims to fix a system that has been corrupted by the mainstream parties and the people who prop them up.”

It goes on to say, concerning the Serve America Movement, that “much of its funding has come from Wall Street donors and an ex-tobacco executive.”

It sounds like the movement gets its money from the same sources as the two major parties. How can it be free of the same corrupting influences and fix a system of which it is now itself a part?

Michael Westlund

East Lampeter Township