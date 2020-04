I have been reading the words of many who use the LNP | LancasterOnline Op-Ed/Letters page to vent their objections to the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. The common theme in their rants seems to be the loss of “their freedoms.”

My question to those letter writers is a simple one: Which of your freedoms would you give up willingly if you were needed to care for a stricken loved one?

Remember, we’re all in this together.

Mark Gooch

Manheim Township