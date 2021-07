On Jan. 20, 2015, LNP | LancasterOnline reported that “Elizabethtown College will cut an unspecified number of staff positions and possibly some faculty ones as part of efforts to reduce expenditures by $2.7 million.” It was also reported that it was the second year the college had faced a budget shortfall.

Given the college’s past financial struggles, I wonder how it had the money this year to have a steak and sparkling wine dinner for all 609 recent graduates.

MaryAnne Motter Cullen

Lancaster