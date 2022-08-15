An open letter to Denver Borough Council:

I saw that all of the pennants honoring our local veterans who served our country — some by giving their life — have been replaced with “Welcome to Denver” pennants.

Our town already has “Welcome to Denver” signs at each town entrance. The veteran pennants now only appear to be along the walking trail in the park. No one driving through town will ever see these pennants.

Why did my town stop honoring our local veterans? Very disappointed!

Randolph L. Meckley

Denver