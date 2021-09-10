I am a simple, naive 90-year-old who is also a patriotic Republican. I have a question for the federal government and this presidential administration.

Because I get the impression that the Taliban wants recognition more than anything else, why not tell them: We will consider what you want (recognition) after you allow the remaining Americans and U.S.-friendly Afghans to leave the country. Once that’s fully accomplished, then we will consider recognition after the Taliban agrees to meet certain standards regarding human dignities that are common to civilized countries and societies.

If those standards aren’t met, beware, Taliban!

I will write to my congressional representative, who needs a wake-up call. Please do the same.

Peggy Atkins

East Hempfield Township