I think I have figured out what’s wrong with the world (aside from a lack of faith and trust in God).

I can sum it up in one word: more!

Every individual, corporation and government on Earth wants more of everything. (And we want it now!)

More money, more technology, more weapons, more power, more land, more possessions, more prestige, more education, more convenience, more entertainment, more junk food, more fuel, more medicine — I could go on and on.

Just give me more of everything and maybe — just maybe — I’ll be happy!

If only we would step back and look at the physical, emotional and spiritual toll these pursuits are having on us. Over the years, I embarked on a quest of a Christian principle called “blessed subtraction.” It is a slow, steady process of learning to live with less of everything. With patience and time, it works!

I am not claiming to be pious, just practical. I have found myself healthier, happier and much less stressed. You might want to give it a try. You might even help to save the planet.

Gary Fillippo

Earl Township