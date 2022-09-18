I enjoyed reading “The faith of a queen touched a nation, the world and me” by the Rev. David W. Peck in the Sept. 11 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section.

I read it carefully to see if he mentioned “In the Beginning: The Story of the King James Bible and How it Changed a Nation, a Language, and a Culture,” a 2011 book by Alister McGrath.

In the preface, McGrath writes, “I was born in 1953, the year of the coronation of Elizabeth II. Like every child born in Britain that year, I was given a copy of the Bible, by command of the queen. ... It was a copy of the translation published in 1611, often referred to as the ‘Authorized Version,’ but more widely known as the King James Bible after the British king who ordered it to be produced.”

I thought McGrath’s apparent fond memory added additional insight into how seriously, even at that young age, Queen Elizabeth II took her role as the supreme governor of the Church of England.

Ruth Hernandez-Siegel

Manheim Township