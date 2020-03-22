Thank you for Amber DeGrace’s insightful March 15 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline column, “What a 14-day supply of quarantine staples might look like.”

This was one of the best compilations of information to deal with the coronavirus I’ve seen in LNP | LancasterOnline, or anywhere for that matter.

What I found particularly important was making sure to have access to medical records in some format in an emergency and having comfort foods for children (or grandchildren) to give a psychological grounding to them. This is certainly helpful when telling them we’re all in this together.

Jim Weaver

Lancaster