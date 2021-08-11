Currently our daily life is being affected by deadly shootings, random beatings, unruly airline passengers, road rage, rude public behavior and resentment. In my view, we are now trending toward a lower standard of living, which may be irreversible in the years ahead.

I believe we need bipartisan legislative action from federal, state and local government on strong support for our law enforcement agencies, more mental health facilities and increased financial assistance for nonprofits that help those in need.

It will take time, but by acting together during this divisive time in our society, we may be able to achieve some results that will hopefully create a more stable living standard.

The road ahead may be difficult, but with the American spirit of accepting a challenge, I believe we can all overcome all of these disturbing concerns, gain respect and return to a path of responsible prosperity soon.

Bob Sweeney

Warwick, Rhode Island