From what I’m hearing, there are three conclusions about Tuesday’s presidential debate: It was a complete disaster; there was no winner but millions of losers; and we were left with the question, “Where do we go from here?”

Although I have no answer to that question, I believe there is a particularly good place to start.

There is a beautiful procedure within the Quaker tradition called “A Clearness Committee.” It is usually convened when a couple is in trouble with their marriage and cannot resolve it on their own. So, they each invite a few trusted friends to participate. The rules are quite simple. The friends agree to express no opinions or criticism and to carefully reflect before asking a question. The couple agrees to a quietly listen.

So, as in many Quaker meetings there is a lot of silence, a few or several questions, and a lot of listening. Absolutely refreshing!

Instead of a town hall, let’s reach into our American Quaker heritage and have a whole series of “Clearness Committee” events. Let’s ask all the needed questions and be clear on where we are now, where we are going, how we got here, what our hopes are, what we are afraid of and how to move forward — in peace.

Millions of us are afraid and angry, afraid for our jobs, afraid of COVID-19, afraid of each other. Incivility is rampant. The anxiety and chaos need to end. We can do it!

Denny McMahon

Manheim Township