The Republican Party is torn asunder. The base appears to be largely driven by conspiracy theories, especially QAnon. My research into QAnon has exposed it as essentially a Nazi cult, rebranded. Anti-Semitism, racism, child murder and secret cabals are common themes shared by Adolf Hitler and QAnon.

Some of our elected Republicans in the state House, state Senate and Congress have explained that they are supporting the false claims of voter fraud due to pressure from their constituents — presumably the base. By doing so, I believe that they — wittingly or not — buy into the QAnon narrative.

Then-President Donald Trump whipped up the QAnon fervor and urged the mob to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6. It was perhaps a modern-day version of the burning of the German parliament (Reichstag) in 1933 during Hitler’s rise to power, which allowed him to declare martial law.

I believe it is important to note that the Nazis and QAnon rely on a spiritual sense of righteous motivation for their hate and lawlessness. Trump is their modern day savior — not truth.

Democrats and moderate Republicans should want to know where their elected lawmakers stand on QAnon. It is simple enough to contact them and ask. Congressman Lloyd Smucker and State House Speaker Bryan Cutler have not responded to my multiple requests for their respective positions.

If you think it’s time to restore sanity to the Republican Party, contact your representatives. If they don’t hear from you, then they might only hear from the cult of QAnon and continue to carry out its destructive agenda.

John Adams

Drumore Township