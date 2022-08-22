I’m puzzled by the recent campaign advertisements for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz.

He suggests that Democratic candidate John Fetterman will do all kinds of things that are not possible for a senator to do — like letting criminals out of prison. Perhaps Oz doesn’t really understand the position he is running for.

In his commercials, Oz also says, “We need a change.” Since he is running to replace a Republican senator, shouldn’t he be saying, “We don’t need a change”?

Perhaps Oz needs someone to explain to him the role of a senator and who he is running to replace.

Susan Shearer

Lancaster