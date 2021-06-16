So, I am puzzled. State Sen. Scott Martin is considering a run for governor based on his “strong conservative record” politics — one important aspect being small rather than big government (“Martin: Pa.’s next governor?” June 9 LNP | LancasterOnline).

I take that to mean he supports government decision-making at the local level, right?

Then, Sen. Martin, please explain the bill you just introduced that would place the responsibility for approving charter school applications at the state level, rather than at the local level (“Bill would create charter school panel,” June 9).

Seemingly, like most politicians, Martin doesn’t disclose the full “back story” to his positions. What are the real reasons that you are willing to forgo your “conservative” approach in this instance? Is this your backdoor way of attempting to undermine public education? (I’m imagining that you think public schools are too “liberal” in what they teach.)

Or are you or one of your friends interested in setting up a charter school and believe that approval has a better chance if you can influence it at the state level?

From my background in organizations and business, it is fair to assume that when positions taken don’t seem to make sense when compared to what people say they believe, there is always a political/financial motive.

So, are you, Sen. Martin, really a conservative? Or are you more of an opportunist?

David Miron

Manheim Township